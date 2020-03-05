Hocus Pocus Sequel in Works at Disney Plus, The Pacifier’s Adam Shankman to Helm the Project

Hocus Pocus (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Director Adam Shankman will soon be delving into the fantasy comedy world of Hocus Pocus. He is on board to direct a sequel of the 1993 hit. Shankman has a long line of high-profile releases including The Wedding Planner, The Pacifier, the Step Up films, and Bedtime Stories, and he has now been confirmed to direct Hocus Pocus 2 at Disney Plus, reports variety.com.

The original Hocus Pocus starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witch sisters who have been cursed since 1693 in Salem. The witches are resurrected 300 years later by a boy whose family has moved from Los Angeles to Salem. As the witches try to adjust to the new world, they discover that Halloween has become a holiday.

The sequel's script is by "Workaholics" writer and co-producer Jen D'Angelo. Lynn Harris will also produce the project. Shankman is currently in pre-production of Disney's Enchanted sequel, titled "Disenchanted". It's yet to be determined which film will be in the works first.

The original Hocus Pocus cast members are not attached to the sequel, but Disney is hopeful that they will become involved in some capacity. As per several sources, the ideal thing to do would be is to get the trio of actresses to reprise their roles, rather than having to completely reboot the first film.