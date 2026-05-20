‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date: When and Where To Watch Karl Urban and Antony Starr’s Superhero Series Finale

The hit satirical superhero series The Boys reaches its definitive conclusion today as Amazon Prime Video releases the final episode of Season 5. Titled "Blood and Bone," Episode 8 serves as the series finale, wrapping up seven years and five seasons of the blood-soaked, anti-hero franchise. The finale brings the long-standing conflict between Billy Butcher and the tyrannical superhero Homelander to a high-stakes climax. ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8 Leaks: Fans React to Homelander’s Fate and Billy Butcher’s Last Stand Ahead of Series Finale.

Streaming Details and Global Release Times of ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8

The series finale of The Boys is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Following the platform's standard global rollout strategy, the final episode launched simultaneously worldwide based on a midnight Pacific Time schedule. For viewers watching around the world, the official release times include:

United States (West Coast): 12:00 AM PT (Wednesday, May 20)

United States (East Coast): 3:00 AM ET (Wednesday, May 20)

United Kingdom: 8:00 AM BST (Wednesday, May 20)

India: 12:30 PM IST (Wednesday, May 20)

Australia (Sydney): 5:00 PM AEDT (Wednesday, May 20)

In addition to the standard English broadcast, Prime Video has made the finale available in several dubbed languages globally, including Hindi, Malayalam, French, Japanese, Arabic, and Portuguese.

Watch ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8 Trailer:

Recap of ‘The Boys’ Season 5, Episode 7

The penultimate episode, titled "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk," left the main characters in their most vulnerable positions to date. In the previous hour, Homelander significantly tightened his grip on political and social power. He ordered his subordinates, Ashley Barrett and Steven, to officially announce the Democratic Church of America as the nation's primary religion.

When Steven hesitated to comply, the situation turned fatal, showcasing Homelander's escalating intolerance for dissent. Concurrently, Annie (Starlight) and Mother's Milk attempted to intercept Oh-Father’s looming operations. To do so, they enlisted the help of Gen V crossover characters Marie Moreau and Jordan Li.

The core of the episode focused on a desperate tactical gamble by Billy Butcher and Frenchie. In an effort to level the playing field against Homelander, they exposed Kimiko to uranium. The objective was to trigger an alteration in her biology that would replicate Soldier Boy's radioactive, power-neutralising abilities.

However, the mission ended in tragedy. Frenchie was killed during the volatile process, leaving a devastated Kimiko to deal with the fallout just as Homelander tracked down the group's underground hideout.

What to Expect in ‘The Boys’ Series Finale

The narrative groundwork from Episode 7 sets up an immediate confrontation in the finale. According to official promotional materials, the remnants of "The Boys" are now armed with a specialised Supe-killing virus, which remains their final option to stop Homelander's total takeover. ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8 Trailer: Billy Butcher Declares Bloody War on Homelander in Explosive White House Showdown (Watch Video).

While the main narrative of The Boys concludes with this episode, Amazon has already confirmed that the franchise will persist through various spin-offs, including the continuation of Gen V and the upcoming prequel series Vought Rising.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).