Who is Hosting the Oscars 2026?

Los Angeles, March 14: Comedian and veteran late-night personality Conan O’Brien is officially set to return as the host of the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 2026. Following his critically acclaimed debut last year, O’Brien will lead the ceremony from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. For viewers in India, the broadcast will air live on Monday, March 16, 2026, starting at 4:30 AM IST on Star Movies and Colors Infinity, and streaming via JioHotstar.

A Return to Form

The decision to bring O’Brien back for a second consecutive year follows a significant boost in last year’s television ratings and positive critical reception of his hosting style. Known for his self-deprecating humor and deep appreciation for film history, O'Brien has been praised for balancing the ceremony’s prestige with a lighthearted energy that resonated with both live and television audiences. He will be supported by a returning production team, including executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, and director Hamish Hamilton, marking their third year steering the telecast.

Record-Breaking Nominations

The 2026 race is dominated by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which made history by earning 16 nominations, the most for a single film in the Academy’s 98-year history. It is followed closely by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another with 13 nods. Who Will Win the Oscars?.

Key nominees in the major categories include:

Best Picture: Sinners , One Battle After Another , Hamnet , Marty Supreme , Frankenstein , and Sentimental Value .

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet ( Marty Supreme ), Michael B. Jordan ( Sinners ), and Leonardo DiCaprio ( One Battle After Another ).

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley ( Hamnet ), Emma Stone ( Bugonia ), and Renate Reinsve ( Sentimental Value ).

Best Casting: This year marks the debut of this category, with nominees including the casting directors for Sinners, Hamnet, and The Secret Agent.

Star-Studded Performances

The Academy has confirmed a lineup of performances centered on the year's most culturally significant films. A major highlight will be a "Sinners musical tribute" featuring a massive ensemble including Raphael Saadiq, Miles Caton, Shaboozey, Brittany Howard, and Buddy Guy, joined by legendary ballerina Misty Copeland.

Other confirmed performances include:

EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, and REI AMI: Performing the Oscar-nominated song "Golden" from the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters .

Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale: Set to appear in special featured segments during the telecast.

Ceremony Highlights and Presenters

In addition to the musical acts, the show will feature high-profile reunions, including the cast of Bridesmaids (Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and nominee Rose Byrne) and a teased gathering of "superstar superheroes" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ‘I Am Palestinian, I Stand With Pride and Dignity’: ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ Actor Motaz Malhees Says Donald Trump Travel Ban Stops Him from Attending Oscars 2026.

The presenter roster includes a blend of previous winners and global stars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Nicole Kidman, Paul Mescal, and Zoe Saldaña. Security for the event has been significantly increased following recent regional safety alerts, ensuring a secure environment for Hollywood's biggest night.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).