GTA 6 Release Date Set for November 19: Price, Trailers and Everything Else You Need To Know

Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally heading toward a confirmed launch date, and the gaming world is paying close attention to every update from Rockstar Games ahead of what could be the biggest release in the industry's history.

After multiple delays, GTA 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026. The game was originally slated for a 2025 launch before being pushed to May 2026, and then again to November. Another delay that would push it to 2027 remains a possibility, though Rockstar has not indicated any further setbacks.

GTA 6 Price: Will It Break the USD 70 Barrier?

Rockstar Games has not officially announced a price for GTA 6. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has confirmed that marketing for the game will begin this summer, meaning a price reveal is expected soon.

Most analysts and fans expect the base game to retail at USD 70, in line with current AAA pricing. Deluxe editions are expected to be priced closer to USD 100 or higher. However, speculation is growing that GTA 6 could become the first major game to launch above the USD 70 standard — a move that would set a significant precedent across the industry. GTA 6 Release Date: Check Characters, Expected Price and Other Details Before November 19 Launch.

Trailer 3: When Is It Coming?

The third official trailer for GTA 6 is expected imminently. Many anticipated it would drop during Sony's recent State of Play event, which instead focused on new Wolverine and God of War titles. When the trailer does arrive, it is widely expected to confirm pre-order details and pricing alongside the new footage. GTA 6 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on May 2026; Check Expected PC Requirements and Other Details of Upcoming Title of Rockstar Games.

A Big Year for Gaming

GTA 6 isn't the only headline-grabbing release of 2026. The James Bond game 007 First Light sold three million copies in its first week, with a sequel already teased. Open-world RPG Crimson Desert from Pearl Abyss was among the year's first major launches. Looking ahead, an Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake and EA Sports College Football both release on July 9.

But no release this year comes close to the scale of anticipation surrounding GTA 6.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).