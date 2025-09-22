New Delhi, September 22: Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is set to launch on May 26, 2026, as confirmed by Rockstar Games, ending years of speculation and leaks. Following the massive success of Grand Theft Auto (GTA V), which sold over 195 million copies worldwide, the upcoming title is among the most anticipated games of the decade. Ahead of its release, details about pricing and system requirements have started circulating online. The recently released second trailer offered fans a glimpse of the game’s upgraded visuals, action, and storyline.

Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce the PC specifications for GTA 6. However, leaked information gives a rough idea of the recommended setup for smooth gameplay. As per multiple reports, players may need an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, along with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. The game is expected to require at least 8GB of RAM and around 150GB of free storage space. OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition to Launch Soon in India in Celebration of Festival of Lights; Check Details.

GTA 6 Price and Storyline

The game is set to return to Vice City, a location originally featured in GTA. The game will follow two main characters, Jason and Lucia, as they are said to get involved in a criminal conspiracy spanning the fictional state of Leonida. As per Rockstar Games, "they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive." JioUtsav 2025 Sale Begins on September 22: JioMart Offers Discounts on iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Plus, MacBooks and up to 90% Off on Home Appliances and Audio Products; Check Bank Offers and Other Details.

Players will be able to experience the story from both perspectives, switching between the two characters during missions. As per a report of WION, the standard edition of GTA 6 may be priced at approximately USD 70 (around INR 5,800). The pre-orders of GTA VI is expected to begin in early 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WION), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).