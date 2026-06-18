Minecraft Chaos Cubed Drop Released, Now Available on Nintendo Switch; Explore Mechanics and Gameplay Features
The Minecraft Chaos Cubed game drop introduces unpredictable sulfur cubes that change properties based on absorbed blocks. Players can explore hazardous sulfur caves featuring geysers, nausea-inducing springs, and sharp spikes. The update also adds vibrant cinnabar and sulfur building blocks alongside a new music track.
Mojang Studios has officially expanded the Minecraft universe with the launch of its latest game drop, Chaos Cubed. Available now for players on Nintendo Switch and other platforms, this update introduces a variety of new mechanics, mobs, and environments designed to shake up the traditional gameplay experience.
The centrepiece of this release is the sulfur cube, a unique and unpredictable mob found within the newly added sulfur cave biomes. These creatures possess the ability to absorb different blocks, a mechanic that directly alters their physical properties such as speed and bounciness. Players can experiment by feeding these mobs items like organic wood blocks or even TNT to create varying effects, turning the sulfur cubes into tools for traversal, combat, or environmental chaos. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 18, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.
Exploring the sulfur caves and geysers
The new sulfur cave biome offers more than just the opportunity to interact with sulfur cubes. Adventurers should exercise caution, as these caves are filled with hostile mobs and environmental hazards. Among the most notable additions are sulfur springs and geysers. While the springs appear inviting, the presence of potent sulfur blocks emits a gas that induces the Nausea effect on players and mobs alike.
Geysers, meanwhile, provide a more kinetic experience by launching entities into the air at high pressure. Navigating these caves also requires vigilance regarding sulfur spikes, which can form on both ceilings and floors, potentially inflicting damage if players are not careful. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 18, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.
Creative building with new blocks
For those focused on construction, the update introduces two new block sets: vibrant red cinnabar and yellow sulfur. These materials can be utilised for a variety of building projects, ranging from structural foundations to decorative stairs and bricks. Additionally, players can hunt for the new Bounce music disc, which can be found in treasure chests located within mineshafts that intersect with the sulfur cave system.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).