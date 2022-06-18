New Delhi, June 18: Amid ongoing protests against new Army recruitment scheme 'Agnipath', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday announced that government will reserve 10 per cent jobs in the Defence Ministry for Agniveers.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in Ministry of Defence for 'Agniveers' meeting requisite eligibility criteria", said Defence Ministry Office in a tweet. Agnipath Protests in Bihar: 86 Held After Friday Violence in Patna, Seven Coaching Centres Under Scanner

The 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Defence Ministry Office added further. However, this reservation would be in addition to existing reservation for ex-servicemen.

The announcement comes after four days of widespread protests and agitation over the scheme by aspirants in several parts of India.

The defence ministry office has also clarified that the necessary steps will be taken to implement these provisions.

"Necessary amendments to relevant recruitment rules will be undertaken to implement these provisions. Defence Public Sector Undertakings will be advised to make similar amendments to their respective recruitment rules. Necessary age relaxation provision will also be made", tweeted the ministry office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2022 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).