The Indian Navy started the application process for the recruitment of Agniveer under the Agnipath recruitment scheme 2022 today, July 1. Eligible unmarried men and women candidates can register and fill applications for the 2800+ vacancies at the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from July 15 to 22.

The Indian Navy has notified a total of 2800 vacancies under the Agnipath scheme of Agniveer SSR for 01/2022 (Nov 2022) batch. Training will commence in November 2022 at INS Chilka, Odisha.

The Agniveers will be enrolled in the Indian Navy for a period of four years. Agniveer would form a distinct rank different from any other existing ranks and up to 25% of each specific batch will be enrolled in the regular cadre of Navy after four years. Agnipath Scheme: Registration Begins For IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Check Details Here

Agnipath Recruitment 2022: How to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer

Visit the official website-- joinindiannavy.gov.in On the appeared homepage, click on the registration tab Entre the required credentials Login to the website using your registration number or email id and password Click on the ‘Current opportunities’ and select Agniveer recruitment Fill in the Agniveer Recruitment Application form and upload the required documents Submit and download your application form for Indian Navy Agniveer registration Take a printout for future references

Eligibility criteria

Age: Candidates born between November 1, 1999, and April 30, 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

Educational qualification: Qualified in Class 12 (10+2) with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry / Biology / Computer Science. Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Apply for Lower Division Clerk Vacancies; Check Details Here

Selection process

The Indian Navy will shortlist candidates based on aggregate percentage in Class 12 and shortlisted ones will be called for physical fitness test. A merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in the written exam, subject to qualification in physical fitness test.

Exam Fee

The examination fee of Rs 250 is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

