Mumbai, May 21: The Indian Air Force (IAF), which has been ranked 3rd Air Force on the World Air Power Index 2022 has invited applications for direct recruitment into 4 group C civilian posts. Candidates who are eligible for the same can apply for these 'Lower Division Clerk’ vacancies in offline mode.

Since the application for the IAF Recruitment is in offline mode, candidates must send their detailed application with documents to the address: Presiding Officer, Civilian Recruitment Board, Air Force Record Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi-110010. IIT Bombay Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 31 Engineer, Junior Engineer, and Assistant Posts Announced; Check Details Here.

The age limit for the IAF Recruitment Lower Division Clerk vacancies is 18-25 years as of November 28, 2021. However, age relaxation will be applicable only in the case of reserved category candidates.

As per the eligibility, candidates interested to apply for the IAF Recruitment posts must pass Class 12 and have a typing speed of 35 words per minute (WPM) in English and 30 WPM in Hindi. The IAF will screen the application and post that send call letters to eligible candidates for the writing test.

The written test will have questions comprising of qualifying exam level (Class 12) in General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness. The medium of instruction for the written examination will be English and Hindi. NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Managerial And Hindi Officer Posts At nhai.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Candidates must note that the last date for submitting applications is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. As per reports, the ad was published on May 21 in the Employment Newspaper.

