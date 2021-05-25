Chandigarh, May 25: Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday said the Union government should provide required Covid vaccines to all states before taking decisions on examinations of Class 12 students.

Conveying the feedback to the Union Education Minister on the behalf of Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, Singla said there was a dire need of vaccinating the students appearing in the board examinations along with the teachers.

The minister said the examinations of only selected and essential subjects may be held in each discipline and question papers may be for exams of lesser duration. Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Vaccinate Students Before Board Exams, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla Writes to Union Education Minister.

He said due consideration may also be given to pre-board examinations and internal assessment. While raising the concerns of students and parents, Singla said the examinations should not be conducted until the safety of all stakeholders is ensured.

He said the Centre should issue directions to all universities and colleges to cope with the time loss of students.

