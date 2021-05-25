Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla Writes to Union Education Minister Over Class 12 Board Exams 2021:

"All students appearing in class XII be vaccinated before exams are started & exams of only selected & essential subjects may be held in each discipline," Punjab Education Min Vijay Inder Singla wrote to Union Education Min regarding conduction of class XII board exam (File pics) pic.twitter.com/LyO2yMD3cb — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

