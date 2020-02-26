Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020 Released, Download Call Letters Online at indianbank.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Indian Bank has released the call letter for the recruitment examination of Specialist Officer. All candidates who have applied for the Indian Bank SO recruitment 2020 can now visit the official website; indianbank.in to download the Admit Card. The call letters are an important document for candidates to appear in the examination. Without the admit card, no candidates will be allowed to participate in the Indian Bank SO recruitment 2020 exam. Indian Bank will conduct the SO recruitment exam on March 8, 2020. Candidates will be able to download the Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020 till the exam day. SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 Released Online, Here Are the Regional Websites to Download Hall Tickets for Tier I Exam.

The Indian Bank has announced 138 vacancies for the various posts of Specialist Officer. The eligible candidates will be recruited for Assistant Manager Credit, Manager Credit, Manager Security, Manager Legal & Other in the different department through the recruitment examination. The examination will be online mode, and candidates will get 2 hours to finish answering the question paper for the Indian Bank SO recruitment exam 2020.

How to Download Indian Bank SO Admit Card?

Visit the official website; indianbank.in or CLICK HERE for the direct link.

or for the direct link. Provide your registration number/ roll number, password/ DOB, security code and click on login to view your Indian Bank SO Admit Card.

Your Call Letter will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

For all the Indian Bank SO posts, the selection process will comprise of a test and personal interview. For Scale I and II posts, the exam will be of 2 hours duration with the question paper carrying of maximum 200 marks. The exam for Scale III will be one hour with the paper of 100 marks.