SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 Released Online at ssc.nic.in, Here Are the Regional Websites to Download Hall Tickets for Tier I Exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the Admit Card link for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier I) Exam 2020. The SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 is available at the official website; ssc.nic.in along with other regional sites. Below in this article, we have mentioned the quick steps and regional websites to download the hall tickets for Tier I recruitment examination. According to the exam schedule released by the commission, SSC CGL Tier I 2020 exam will be conducted from March 2 to March 11, 2020. Those who qualify the exam will then appear for SSC CGL Tier II and Tier III, scheduled to be held from June 22 to June 25, 2020.

How to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2020?

Visit the SSC CGL central region website; ssc.nic.ni, ssc-cr.org .

. On the home you will find the link, “Status/ Download Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level (Tier I) Exam. 2019 To Be Held From 03/03/2020 to 09/ 03/ 2020.”

Click on the above-stated link.

Now put your cursor on “Click Here to Check Status/ Download Admit Card,” and click.

Click the ‘Proceed,’ button.

Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth.

Select your exam city and verify.

Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Your SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2020 will appear on the computer screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Here is the DIRECT LINK to download SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2020.

SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2020: Regional Websites

North Region - sscnr.net.in

Western Region - sscwr.net

MP Sub-Region - sscmpr.org

Eastern Region - sscer.org

North Eastern Region - sscner.org.in

Southern Region - sscsr.gov.in

KKR region - ssckkr.kar.nic.in

North Western Sub-Region - sscnwr.org

Central Region - ssc-cr.org

It is important to note here that the SSC CGL 2020 Tier I Admit Card is an important document. Candidates must carry a print out of the same during the exam; otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear in the examination.