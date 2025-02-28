Mumbai, February 28: Some selected students carry responsibility of presenting important news headline in their school assemblies. If you are one such student and searching online for the school assembly news headlines today, you don't need to worry at all. LatestLY brings to you a list of important national, international, business, entertainment and sports news headlines that you can present in your school assembly on Saturday, March 1. Find the school assembly news headlines of today below to present them tomorrow morning.

National News Headlines

42 Workers Trapped in Uttarakhand Avalanche, Multi-Agency Rescue Operations Underway

Gujarat: Admission Process Under RTE Act Begins in Private Schools

Bengaluru: Auto-Rickshaw Crushed Between 2 BMTC Buses, 2 Killed

International News Headlines

Pakistan Reports 2 More Polio Cases

South Korea: Nine Military, Police Officials Indicted Over Martial Law Involvement

Deadly Blast During Friday Prayers Claims Several Lives in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Business News Headlines

Sensex Crashes 1,414 Points, Nifty Ends at 22,125 Amid US Trade Tariff Fears

Core Sector Industries Clock 4.6% Growth in January 2025

India’s Fiscal Deficit in April-Jan Touches 74.5% of Full Year Target for FY25

Entertainment News Headlines

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Announce Pregnancy

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar Reach a Ceasefire in Their Defamation Case After 40th Hearing

Ashutosh Gowariker Extends Special Invitation to PM Narendra Modi for Son Konark’s Wedding

Sports News Headlines

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha Seize First-Innings Lead After Harsh Dubey’s Historic Spell on Day 3

Shamed Referee David Coote Banned From UEFA Activities Till 2026 Over ‘White Powder’ Scandal

‘Pakistan Legends Take Money To Hurl Abuses at Their Country’: Yograj Singh

