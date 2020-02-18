UPPSC PCS Prelims Results 2019 Declared Online at uppsc.up.nic.in; Here Are Steps to Check Your Score Card

Representational Image (Photo Credits: @brookecagle/ unsplash.com)

Lucknow, February 18: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC has declared the results of PCS prelims examination. The results can be checked at UPPSC's official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. Over three lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which only 6,320 have qualified for the main exams. The examination was held on December 15, 2019. UPPSC BEO Recruitment 2019-20: Apply for 309 Job Posts Online at uppsc.up.nic.in, Here’s the Vacancy Details and Important Exam Dates You Should Know.

The examination is being conducted to fill up 364 posts, including 309 posts of Provincial Civil Services (PCS), 2 of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), and 53 of Regional Forest Officer (RFO). Exam Diet For Students For Active Mind And Quick Thinking; Guidelines to Stay Healthy During Exams.

Steps to Check Results of UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019

Visit UPPSC official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Search for result section on the homepage Click on the "results" section and you will be redirected to a new page. Enter your credentials such as registration number, Date of Birth and other details The result will be displayed to you Press cntrl+F and find your seat number

Take a printout for future reference. Candidates who have cleared the prelims have to appear for mains examination. The mains exam will begin from April 29, 2020. Candidates who clear the man exam will have to appear for an interview.