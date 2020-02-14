Exam Diet For Students For Active Mind And Quick Thinking; Guidelines to Stay Healthy During Exams

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: File Image)

Exam season is always a serious period for all students, be it teenagers or adults. The level of competition these days has increased so much that even children are under tremendous pressure during exam time. It is very important to stay stress-free and think positive during this period to develop a strong mentality during exam time. For that, it is necessary to include some short refreshment activity along with healthy foods to kids' diets. Having said that, let us take a look at the exam diet to be followed by students for an active mind and quick thinking. Keto For Children: Is The Low-Carb, High-Fat Diet Safe For Kids?

Exam Diet to be Followed By Students

During the exam period, it is necessary to consume food items which promote fullness, quick thinking, and at the same time help avoid the body from entering into lazy and lethargic state. Foods rich in protein and vitamins should be incorporated in your daily meal as they help in stimulating the brain. Students should refrain from foods rich in starch - like pasta, rice, bread, cakes and biscuits - as they trigger the release of the hormone serotonin from the brain, which can make you feel sleepy. Also, it is essential for students to eat fruits at regular intervals, as they are rich in antioxidants which can help them stay focused and, thereby, increase their concentration level. Most importantly, students shouldn't skip breakfast, which should compulsorily include two full eggs, oatmeal, porridge, any fruit. In short, the morning meal should be rich for a good start to the day. How to Make Your Child Have a Healthy Relationship With Food.

Guidelines to Stay Healthy During Exams

1. Eat small meals at regular intervals, say after every three hours. Eating in bulk in one go can lead to sleepiness. Dry fruits like walnuts, almonds can be eaten in between as they are good for brain's health.

2. According to a study published in the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America in the year 2002, food rich in omega 3 fatty acids helps in increasing the concentration level and memory improvement. Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) found in omega 3 has shown to increase brain volume. Therefore, foods like salmon, trout, whereas seeds like flax, chia, melon and sunflower should be included in the diet during exams time.

3. Junk foods should be strictly avoided during exams time, as they are high in glycemic index score, and will increase craving and make the student feel hungry at frequent interval. Also, outside junk food can cause stomach related diseases, which can hamper studying time. It is, therefore, best to stick with homemade food.

4. Manage your schedule in such a way that you take out at least 30 to 45 minutes of time for any physical activity like dancing, jogging, walking, cycling or light exercise which will help in keeping the mind and body active.

5. It is very important to take good sleep at night. Most students make the mistake of studying till late at night. It is always better to sleep early and wake up early in the morning, which is the best time for revision.

It must also be noted that examination shouldn't be treated like a war period. It is important for a student to stay relaxed, stress-free and happy during exams time as it will help them perform better during exams. Students should not waste time on cell phones. In the end, students should just give their best effort for studying and think little less about results, as over-thinking can decrease the concentration level.