Annapurna Yojana 2026: Check Eligibility, Required Documents and Steps To Apply for Annapurna Bhandar Scheme

The West Bengal government has officially launched the "Annapurna Yojana", also known as the Annapurna Bhandar Scheme, with the first phase of monthly financial transfers commencing today, June 3. Announcing the rollout, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that the initiative is designed to enhance financial stability and support women's empowerment across the state.

The newly introduced welfare programme systematically replaces the state's previous Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme, doubling the monthly financial assistance to a flat rate of INR 3,000 for all eligible beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). How To Apply for West Bengal’s Annapurna Bhandar Yojana 2026?

Eligibility Criteria of 'Annapurna Yojana' and Exclusions

The state government has established specific regulatory guidelines to determine applicant eligibility. To qualify for the monthly INR 3,000 disbursement, applicants must be women who are permanent residents of West Bengal between the ages of 25 and 60. The policy maintains strict institutional exclusions to ensure funds target non-salaried demographics. Income taxpayers are entirely barred from enrollment. Furthermore, the restriction applies to any permanent or retired government employees, as well as individuals receiving regular salaries or pensions from the central government, state government, local civic bodies, municipalities, panchayats, or any government-aided educational institutions.

Application Procedure and Doorstep Assistance

The enrollment process is scheduled to run for 90 days across all municipalities and blocks, offering both digital and physical application channels. To facilitate smooth registration, teams working under Block Development Officers (BDOs) alongside local MLAs will conduct door-to-door household visits to assist residents in completing the necessary paperwork. For online registration, applicants must utilise the official state social security portal. The step-by-step application process involves:

Navigating to the official web portal at socialsecurity.wb.gov.in.

Accessing the form download section to acquire the 12-page application document, available in Bengali, English, and Hindi.

Filling out personal, demographic, and household details accurately.

Inputting active, Aadhaar-linked bank account information.

Uploading the required identification documents before final electronic submission.

Saving the system-generated application reference number to track processing status.

Additionally, the state will set up dedicated public service camps, termed "Janakalyan Shibir", from June 15 to June 17, allowing individuals to submit physical forms directly to verification officers. West Bengal Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026: Women To Get INR 3,000 Monthly; Check Registration Process, Who Is Eligible and Other Details.

Required Documentation and Auto-Migration Details

New applicants must provide a standard set of verifications, including a valid voter identity card, proof of residential address, recent passport-size photographs, and an active bank account statement or passbook. Authorities noted that women currently registered under the discontinued Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme do not need to reapply from scratch. Existing beneficiaries will be automatically migrated into the Annapurna Bhandar database. However, officials advise these individuals to verify that their linked bank accounts remain active and updated to prevent any transactional failures during the automated transition to the enhanced INR 3,000 structural payout.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).