How To Apply for West Bengal’s Annapurna Bhandar Yojana 2026?

The West Bengal government has launched the Annapurna Yojana, a new welfare scheme that aims to provide eligible women with monthly financial assistance of INR 3,000. The scheme will gradually replace the existing Lakshmir Bhandar programme, which has been in operation since 2021, with authorities planning a phased transition over the next 90 days.

While the transition process is underway, existing Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries will continue to receive their payments. The state government has also announced special enrolment drives and multiple application options to ensure that eligible women can easily register under the new scheme. Annapurna Yojana 2026 Form Released: Know How To Download and Apply Offline.

What Is Annapurna Yojana?

Annapurna Yojana is designed to provide direct financial support to women belonging to economically weaker sections in West Bengal.

According to the government, the scheme seeks to streamline welfare delivery while introducing stricter eligibility checks and verification procedures to ensure benefits reach eligible recipients. West Bengal Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026: Women To Get INR 3,000 Monthly; Check Registration Process, Who Is Eligible and Other Details.

Key Features of the Scheme

Monthly financial assistance: INR 3,000

Application mode: Online and offline

Transition period: Existing beneficiaries will continue receiving benefits

Enrolment timeline: 90 days

Special enrolment camps: Janakalyan Shibir from June 15 to 17

Who Is Eligible for Annapurna Yojana?

Women applying for the scheme must satisfy specific eligibility conditions laid down by the state government.

Applicants must:

Be between 25 and 60 years of age

Not hold permanent government employment

Not receive any government salary or pension

Not work in government-aided educational institutions

Not be an income tax payer

The eligibility criteria are intended to ensure that financial assistance reaches women from economically vulnerable households.

How to Download the Annapurna Yojana Application Form

Visit the official portal: West Bengal Social Security Portal

Select your preferred language (English, Bengali or Hindi)

Download the application form

Print the form and carefully read the instructions before filling it

How to Apply for Annapurna Yojana

The state government has enabled both online and offline application processes to improve accessibility, particularly for rural beneficiaries.

Online Application

Applicants can fill out and submit the required details through the official social security portal, subject to government guidelines and verification procedures.

Offline Application

Women can also submit completed application forms through:

Local panchayat offices

Municipal bodies

Designated government enrolment centres

Officials may additionally conduct door-to-door collection drives in certain areas to facilitate enrolment.

To boost registrations, special Janakalyan Shibir camps will be organised from June 15 to 17, where applicants can submit forms and seek assistance regarding documentation and eligibility.

What Details Are Required in the Application Form?

The Annapurna Yojana application form is divided into Sections A to H and requires detailed information about the applicant and household.

Applicants will need to provide:

Head of family details

Aadhaar numbers

Bank account details linked for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

Ration card information

Details of house, land and vehicle ownership

Income and employment information

PAN and income tax status

Educational qualifications

Information about benefits received under other government schemes

Children's education and vaccination details

Authorities have stated that all fields are mandatory and incomplete applications may be rejected.

Applicants must ensure that all information submitted is accurate and supported by valid documents. Government officials will verify the details provided during the application process. Any discrepancy identified during verification may result in rejection of the application or cancellation of benefits.

The Annapurna Yojana will eventually replace the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, although the transition is expected to take place gradually over a 90-day period. Until the enrolment process is completed, current Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries will continue to receive payments under the existing scheme.

The state government has said the phased rollout is intended to ensure that no eligible beneficiary faces disruption in receiving financial assistance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).