Madurai, January 1: In a horrifying incident, a 22-year-old youth was hacked to death by family members in Vinayagapuram, near Puzhal, on Monday for eloping with a woman despite her marriage to another person. The assaulters were agitated with the man continuing a relationship with a woman despite her being married. One accused has been arrested while the cops are searching for the others. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Hacked to Death by Goons for Resisting Molestation Bid on His Niece in Kanpur.

According to a report published by the New Indian Express, the deceased was identified as Sudha S Chandar (22), a resident of Vinayagapuram. Sudha and Ragini were classmates and were in love since school time. The duo had tried eloping five years ago but were stopped by the woman's family members. The family kept Ragini under house arrest. A few years later, they got her married to Vasanth (25). Karnataka Shocker: Man Hacked to Death After His Wife Beats Her Harassers With Sandals in Bengaluru.

One day, Ragini returned to her maternal home and refused to go to her husband's house. Her family members tried to persuade her to return, but she did not budge. On Monday, Sudha and Ragini were intercepted by her family members when they were on a bike. The gang attacked Sudha with a sharp weapon and killed him. The dead body was sent to a post-mortem. The Tamil Nadu police lodged a case against Ragini's family members for hacking the youth to death under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

