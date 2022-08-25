Kanpur, August 25: In a horrifying incident, a 28-year-old man was killed by a group of assailants when he resisted their molestation attempt on his niece, TOI reported. The incident took place in the Kacchi Basti area late Tuesday night.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Sanjay Balmiki. Sanjay's bother Kamal alleged that some local youths had molested their niece on Tuesday night. When their family members protested the accused threatened them with dire consequences and attacked them. Later, when the locals rushed for help, the goons started heavy brick batting at everyone. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 38-Year-Old Man Murdered Over Property Dispute in Hapur; Father, Brother Held.

Reportedly, Sanjay, a civic worker, arrived at the spot after learning about the incident. But he was overpowered by the goons who beat him up mercilessly. They attacked him with sharp weapons in which he got seriously injured. Sanjay was rushed to hospital, however, doctors declared him dead.

The family members informed the cops who then rushed to the spot. However, the goons had fled by the time cops arrived. "Teams have been formed and dispatched to the hideouts to make the arrest of the accused, including the main accused identified as Vishal, possible. The investigation is being carried out to work out the exact details of the case," said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).