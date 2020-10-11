Kochi, October 11: Kerala lottery result of 'Karunya KR-468' has been announced on the official site. People who have purchased the lottery tickets, can check the Kerala lottery results online at keralalotteryresult.net. People have a chance to win exciting prizes in the Kerala lottery that is held on a daily basis. The first prize winner is eligible to win a whopping Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. The person who wins the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets in a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof to claim the prize money.

Here's how to check Kerala lottery Result Online:

Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website keralalotteryresult.net

Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 11.10.2020 and click on it

A new page will open where users can check the resultKerala rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries. The state had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 in the same year.

