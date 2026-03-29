Thiruvananthapuram, March 29: The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the high-stakes draw for the Samrudhi SM-48 weekly lottery of today, March 29. As one of the most anticipated Sunday draws in the state, Samrudhi (Samrudhi SM-48) continues to draw thousands of participants eager for the chance to secure a life-changing jackpot. The Samrudhi SM-48 lottery draw will take place at 3:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Kerala lottery.

The results of Kerala's v weekly lottery draw will be generated under the supervision of a government-appointed panel to ensure complete transparency and fairness. Live updates typically begin surfacing shortly after 3:00 PM, with the full official results published by 4:00 PM. The Samrudhi (Samrudhi SM-48) series is known for its attractive multi-tier prize system. A single ticket, priced at INR 50, offers multiple ways to win. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-48 weekly lottery. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Summer Bumper BR-108 Lottery Result of 28.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Samrudhi SM-48 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Samrudhi SM-48 lottery participants can verify their ticket numbers through several official channels, including websites such as keralalotteries.com and keralalotteryresult.net. For formal verification, winners should cross-check their numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette. Lottery players can also watch the online telecast of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-48 weekly lottery, which has been provided above. The live draw will provide the latest updates on today's Kerala lottery.

Prizes for today's Samrudhi SM-48 weekly lottery can be claimed from the respective District Lottery Offices. It must be noted that all winning tickets of today's Kerala lottery must be presented within 30 days of the draw date along with a valid ID (Aadhaar or PAN card) and passport-sized photographs. Trending keywords for Samrudhi SM-48 weekly lottery include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-48", "Lottery Sambad Sunday", "Kerala Lottery Result 29.03.2026", "3 PM Kerala Lottery Live" and "Kerala Lottery Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).