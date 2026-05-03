Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-53 Lottery Result of May 3, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the draw for the Samrudhi SM-53 weekly lottery today, May 3. The results of the same will be declared in a short while. Held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, the draw will award a life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore to one lucky winner. This weekly event (Samrudhi SM-53) continues to be a staple of the state's regulated lottery system, replacing the former Akshaya series and offering extensive prize tiers to thousands of participants.

The Samrudhi lottery is known for its broad distribution of winnings. Beyond the jackpot, the SM-53 draw (Samrudhi SM-53 lottery) features substantial secondary rewards. Additionally, the Kerala lottery of today includes six lower-tier prizes ranging from INR 100 to INR 5,000, determined by the last four digits of the ticket numbers. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-53 weekly lottery. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of May 3, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Kerala's Samrudhi SM-53 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

The official results of the Samrudhi SM-53 weekly lottery will be released at 3:00 PM and will be made available in several formats for public verification. Ticket holders can check the full winners' list through keralalotteries.com or the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-53 must claim their prizes within 30 days of the draw date.

For the top three prizes, including the INR 1 crore jackpot, the original ticket and valid identification must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries in Thiruvananthapuram. Trending keywords for Kerala's Samrudhi SM-53 weekly lottery include "Samrudhi SM-53 Result Today", "Kerala Lottery SM-53 Winning Number", "Samrudhi SM-53 PDF Download", "Gorky Bhavan Lottery Live", and "Kerala Lottery Result".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).