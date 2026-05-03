Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of May 3, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery is one of the most prominent draws conducted by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. As part of the "Dear" lottery series, it has built a reputation for transparency and substantial payouts, attracting thousands of participants from across India every week. The results of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday lottery draw of today, May 3, will be announced in a short while.

The Dear Wish Sunday lottery draw is held every Sunday at 1:00 PM. It serves as the opening draw for the state's triple-draw Sunday schedule, which also includes Dear Empire at 6:00 PM and Dear Magic at 8:00 PM. The results of the Nagaland lottery are typically declared within 15 to 30 minutes of the live draw held in Kohima. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of May 2 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Wish Sunday Weekly Lottery Here

The Dear Wish Sunday lottery is known for its highly attractive prize tiers, including the INR 1 crore jackpot, designed to reward a large number of participants. The ticket price for the weekly Nagaland draw is a nominal INR 6, making it accessible to a wide demographic. Participants can verify their ticket numbers through several official channels to ensure accuracy. These include websites such as nagalandlotteries.com and YouTube live streamings.

Winners of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery are required to follow a specific protocol to claim their prizes. For prizes above INR 1 lakh, winners of the Dear Wish Sunday lottery draw must approach the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries directly. All claims must be made within 30 days of the result declaration. Nagaland is one of the 13 states in India where the sale and operation of state-run lotteries are legal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).