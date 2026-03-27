Thiruvananthapuram, March 27: The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the lucky draw of the Suvarna Keralam SK-46 weekly lottery of today, March 27. The live draw is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of independent judges to ensure transparency. With a massive first prize of INR 1 crore at stake, the Friday draw remains one of the most popular fixtures in the state's weekly lottery schedule. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-46 weekly lottery of today.

Official results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-46 weekly lottery draw will be released shortly after 3:00 PM, triggering celebrations across the state as the winning numbers will be announced for the various prize tiers. The Suvarna Keralam lottery (Suvarna Keralam SK-46) is distinguished by its competitive reward tiers, offering a wide distribution of prizes. For the SK-46 draw, the prize pool is structured to benefit thousands of participants. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Suvarna Keralam SK-46 weekly lottery. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-616 Lottery Result of 26.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

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Participants of Kerala lottery are encouraged to verify the ticket numbers of the Suvarna Keralam SK-46 weekly lottery through official channels. While live updates are provided by various news outlets, the legal confirmation of a win must be cross-checked with the Kerala Government Gazette. Participants can verify their winning numbers of Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-46 weekly lottery on the official website (statelottery.kerala.gov.in) or at authorised lottery agencies across the state.

Kerala lottery players can also watch the online telecast of the Suvarna Keralam SK-46 weekly lottery, which has been provided above. Trending keywords for Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-46 weekly lottery include "Kerala Lottery Result SK 46", "Suvarna Keralam SK-46 First Prize Winner", "Kerala Lottery Today Live 3pm", "SK 46 Lottery Result Chart", "Suvarna Keralam SK 46 PDF Download" and "Kerala Lottery Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).