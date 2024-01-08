New Delhi, January 8: The Delhi Police has officially announced the schedule for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) for the post of Constable (Exe.) Male & Female in the Delhi Police Examination-2023. The PE&MT is set to take place from January 13 to January 20, 2024, spanning eight days, including Sunday. This phase is exclusively for candidates shortlisted based on the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) results declared on December 31, 2023.

Candidates who have qualified for the PE&MT are strongly advised to regularly check the official Delhi Police website at https://delhipolice.gov.in for detailed information. The recent recruitment examination and re-examinations occurred between November 14 and December 3, 2023, leading to the provisional shortlisting of 86,049 candidates for the PE&MT and Document Verification. NEET PG 2024 Exam: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Examination Likely in First Week of July; No National Exit Test This Year, Say Reports.

Successful candidates from the Computer-Based Test for Delhi Police Constable can anticipate the release of the Delhi Police Physical Admit Card 2024 on the official website. It is crucial for candidates to download their Admit Card/e-Admission Certificate for the PE&MT and bring all original documents/certificates on the test day, accompanied by photocopies. The PE&MT will be held over eight days at the Wazirabad and Jharoda Kalan Police Grounds. Adherence to specified dates and guidelines is essential for a successful progression in the recruitment process. Haryana Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Timetable for Class 10, 12 Board Examinations Out at bseh.org.in, Know How To Download.

How to Download Delhi Police Physical Test Admit Card 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card for the PE&MT.

Visit the official website at delhipolice.gov.in. On the homepage, locate and click on the "Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) Admit Card" link. Enter your login details, including your registration number and date of birth. Download the hall ticket and ensure to print it for future reference.

For additional information or queries, candidates can reach out to the Office of the Additional Commissioner of Police Recruitment at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi-110009, via telephone at 011-27003100 (Ext. 49165), or through email at recruitmentcellnpl@gmail.com. Staying updated with official communications is crucial for candidates to remain informed about any changes or updates related to the PE&MT for the post of Constable (Exe.) in the Delhi Police Examination-2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2024 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).