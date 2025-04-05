Kolkata, April 5: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of all eight rounds, played on Saturday, April 05, 2025, will be declared shortly on websites such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. Played on all seven days of the week, the Satta Matka-type Kolkata Fatafat is also called Kolkata FF. The results of Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF Result) of today, April 5, will be published after each round or bazi is completed. Those taking part in the Kolkata FF lottery game can also check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of April 5 to know today's winning numbers.

Every day, a total of eight bazis are played and these include 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The speculative lottery game begins at around 10 AM and concludes by 9 PM with eight rounds or bazis played throughout the day. Did you know Kolkata Fatafat Results and the winning numbers of each bazi are declared every one and a half hours? Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 05, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 479 0

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

How Is Kolkata FF Lottery Played

The fast-paced lottery game provides lottery enthusiasts with an opportunity to win multiple prizes with minimum investments. The Satta Matka-style game requires lottery players to be physically present in West Bengal's capital city to take part in the Kolkata FF lottery. The Kolkata Fatafat involves participants placing bets to win varying prizes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

From Monday to Saturday, Kolkata FF Results are announced eight times a day. However, on Sundays, the results of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game are declared four times at an interval of 90 minutes, with all results published by 3 PM. Although lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, there is a ban on betting and gambling, which continue to be promoted by online platforms under the guise of gaming.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. All the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only. Most importantly, LatestLY neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner.

