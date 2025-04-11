Kolkata, April 11: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for today, April 11, 2025, will be declared soon. This popular lottery-style game is played every day of the week and is widely followed across the city. Participants can check the results on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The winning numbers for today will also be available in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart below.

Kolkata FF is a Satta Matka-type game consisting of eight rounds or "bazis" from the 1st to the 8th held throughout the day. The first round begins before 10 AM, and the last one ends by 8:30 PM. To take part, players must be physically present in Kolkata, as the game is conducted by the city’s civic authorities. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 11, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

The Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery is a number-based game where players place small bets for a chance to win cash prizes. The game is played in eight rounds, known as "bazis", giving participants several chances to win throughout the day with minimal investment. Results are declared every 90 minutes, starting from the first bazi in the morning and continuing until the eighth and final round by evening. With its regular schedule and easy gameplay, Kolkata Fatafat has become one of the most popular and frequently played lottery games in the country. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Apart from Kolkata FF, other widely played lottery games across the country include Shillong Teer, Sikkim State Lotteries, and Nagaland State Lotteries. While lotteries are legally permitted in 13 Indian states, it’s important to note that gambling and betting remain prohibited in most parts of the country.

At LatestLY, we advise our readers to play responsibly. Lottery games carry financial risks and may lead to legal or monetary issues. Always proceed with caution and be aware of the potential consequences.

