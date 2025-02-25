Kolkata, February 25: Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat is played. The Kolkata FF Result of Tuesday, February 25, will be declared on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in after all games are completed. Consisting of eight rounds called bazis, the Kolkatya FF lottery is played on all seven days of the week. Participants can also scroll below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 25, 2025.

The results of each round (bazi) are announced after all rounds of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game are completed. This lottery is known for its USP of requiring players to be physically present in the city of joy to take part in the lottery game. As stated above, eight rounds are played in Kolkata FF throughout the day. These include 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Find the Kolkata FF Result Chart of February 25 below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 25, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Played on similar lines to Satta Matka, the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery requires lottery enthusiasts to place bets and await the outcome of their predictions. The speculative lottery game, which is played at a fast pace, provides Kolkata FF lottery players with an opportunity to win multiple prizes with minimum investments. The Kolkata Fatafat Result is announced every 90 minutes, with the first-round result out by 10 AM and the last bazi winning numbers declared by 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

While the Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery is growing in popularity, it comes with its own set of risks and rewards. We urge readers to exercise caution, as lotteries involve financial risks that could potentially lead to legal and monetary consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).