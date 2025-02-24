Kolkata, February 24: Played on all days of the week, Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is a fast-paced lottery game that has gained immense popularity in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Kolkata Fatafat Result for February 24, 2025, has been declared, and participants can check the Kolkata FF Result Chart online. The game follows a Satta Matka-style format, where players select numbers and place bets to win cash prizes. Managed by local authorities, Kolkata FF is one of the most followed lotteries in the state. Enthusiasts can view the updated Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in as well as below.

Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF is unique as it is exclusive to Kolkata and played in eight rounds (Bazi) daily. The first round begins at 10 AM, with subsequent rounds announced every 90 minutes until the final round at 8:30 PM. Played exclusively in Kolkata, the game enjoys significant participation, with players using skilful techniques to predict winning numbers. This lottery demands a mix of luck and analytical skills, as players must predict passing record numbers. Find the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 24 below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 24, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 356 - - - 4 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is a legal lottery game in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. Other states where lotteries are legal include Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Punjab, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Madhya Pradesh. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF involves predicting passing record numbers across eight rounds or “Bazis” held throughout the day. Players need a combination of skill and luck to guess the correct numbers, making it more complex than typical lottery games. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Aspiring participants can refer to YouTube tutorials to understand the gameplay and strategies before placing bets. LatestLY advises its readers to exercise caution while participating in lottery-based games like Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF). While legally permitted in West Bengal, lotteries involve financial risks, and players should be aware of potential monetary losses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).