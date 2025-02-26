Kolkata, February 26: Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafta is one of the most popular forms of Satta Matka-style lottery games in West Bengal capital Kolkata. The Kolkata FF Result of Wednesday, February 26, will be declared shortly on websites including kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. Announced after each round or "bazi" is completed, Kolkata Fatafat is played on all days of the week. Lottery players of Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) can check today's winning numbers in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 26, provided below.

A unique highlight of the Satta Matka-type game is that participants have to be present in Kolkata to take part in Fatafat or FF lottery games. Every day, a total of eight rounds, also called bazis, are played in Kolkata FF lottery games. These include 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The results of Kolkata Fatafat, widely known as Kolkata FF, are announced every one and a half hours. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 26, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 123 6

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

How Is Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) Lottery Played?

The rules of the speculative lottery game are very simple. The Satta Matka-type Kolkata FF lottery requires lottery enthusiasts to place bets and await the outcome of their predictions. The fast-paced lottery game provides players an opportunity to win varying prizes with minimum investments. The results of Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat are announced at 10:03 AM (1s bazi), 11:33 AM (2nd bazi), 1:03 PM (3rd bazi), 2:33 PM (4th bazi), 4:03 PM (5th bazi), 5:33 PM (6th bazi), 7:03 PM (7th bazi) and 8:33 PM (8th bazi). Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata FF is among several lottery games, such as Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, Shillong Teer, etc., that are played across the country daily. While lotteries are legal in 13 states and continue to grow in popularity, we request readers exercise caution, as they involve financial risks while offering rewards.

