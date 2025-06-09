Kolkata, June 9: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, also referred to as Kolkata FF Result, will be announced on portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in in due course of time. A fast-paced Satta Matka-type game, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played on all seven days of the week. The Kolkata FF lottery consists of eight rounds or "bazis" whose results are declared after each game is completed. Lottery players can also view the Kolkata FF Result Chart of June 9, provided below, to know today's winning numbers.

Timings of Kolkata FF Results

It is worth noting that LatestLy will also keep updating the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart as and when the results are declared. Played from morning to late evening, the Kolkata Fatafat results are declared eight times a day. The eight bazis are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. So, what are the timings of the Kolkata FF Result? The Kolkata Fatafat Result are announced at different times - 1st bazi at 10:03 AM, 2nd bazi at 11:33 AM, 3rd bazi at 1:03 PM, 4th bazi at 2:33 PM, 5th bazi at 4:03 PM, 6th bazi at 5:33 PM, 7th bazi at 7:03 PM and 8th bazi at 8:33 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 09, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

How Is Kolkata FF Lottery Played?

Organised by the civic authorities of Kolkata, the Satta Matka-style lottery game requires lottery players to remain present in Kolkata to participate in the lottery game. The speculative Kolkata FF lottery game requires lottery enthusiasts to choose numbers and place bets. From purchasing tickets to placing bets and awaiting the outcome of their predictions, lottery players look forward to taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery. The eight rounds (bazis), which are played daily, offer participants numerous opportunities to win multiple prizes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players must analyse previous results, guess numbers correctly and adopt new strategies to maximise their chances of winning. Did you know Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is among the lotteries, such as Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, Shillong Teer, etc., which are played across the country daily? Although lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, there is a ban on betting and gambling. Readers are advised to exercise caution as Satta Matka-type lottery games involve financial risks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).