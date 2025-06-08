Kolkata, June 8: If you're wondering where to check Kolkata FF Results and its winning numbers, then you have come to the right place. The Kolkata FF Result of today, June 8, will be declared at kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in shortly. The results will also be available here at LatestLY. Those participating in the Satta Matka-type lottery game can check Kolkata Fatafat Result and winning numbers in the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) of June 8, provided below.

Played on all seven days of the week, the speculative lottery of Kolkata Fatafat is played throughout the day. It's worth noting that Kolkata FF results and winning numbers are declared after the round, also called "bazi", is completed. Continuing to grow in popularity, the Kolkata FFlottery consists of eight rounds (bazis) whose results are declared eight times a day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

These bazis are the 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi, and 8th bazi. Did you know that the civic authorities of Kolkata organise the eight rounds of the Kolkata Fatafat? The USP of Kolkata FF is that the Satta Matka-style lottery requires participants to be physically present in Kolkata to take part in the lottery game. So, how is the Kolkata Fatafat lottery played?

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 08, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

A speculative lottery game, Kolkata Fatafat, popularly called Kolkata FF, requires lottery players to choose numbers and place bets. From analysing results to guessing numbers and adopting new strategies, participants look forward to taking part in the Satta Matka-based lottery game. The eight rounds or "bazis" provide participants numerous opportunities to win multiple prizes with minimum investment. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

That said, lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) has become one of the most popular Satta Matka-type lottery games.

