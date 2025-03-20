Kolkata, March 20: The results for the Kolkata Fatafat Lottery (Kolkata FF Lottery) played on March 20, 2025, will be declared today. Participants can check the winning numbers and Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of March 20 on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This Satta Matka-style lottery game played exclusively in Kolkata, West Bengal, is highly popular among locals. The game is conducted daily, from Monday to Sunday, with results announced at regular intervals. Lottery players can find the Kolkata FF Result of March 20 below.

Managed by local authorities, Kolkata Fatafat is unique as it requires players to be physically present in Kolkata to participate. The game consists of eight rounds (Bazis) throughout the day, with results declared every 90 minutes, starting at 10 AM. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF is a mix of luck and skill, requiring participants to analyse patterns and make calculated guesses. Players can check the latest results online or scroll down below to view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 20, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 489 - - - 1 - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is legal in West Bengal, as the state is among the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted, alongside Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Punjab, Goa, and others. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF is a fast-paced, skill-based game where players predict passing record numbers across eight rounds held daily. Participants analyze past results and trends to make informed guesses, making it more challenging than conventional lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

YouTube tutorials are available for beginners to understand the game’s nuances before participating. While Kolkata FF and similar games continue to attract players, LatestLY advises caution, as lottery participation carries financial risks and potential monetary losses.

