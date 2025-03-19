Kolkata, March 19: Kolkata Fatafat Result for today, March 19, 2025, will be declared shortly, bringing excitement for participants across the city. The Kolkata FF result is eagerly awaited, as it includes the winning numbers and the result chart for the various rounds played throughout the day. Participants can check the official websites, such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, for the latest updates and results.

Kolkata Fatafat, a popular Satta Matka-type lottery game, has been a significant part of Kolkata's lottery culture. The game runs daily with multiple rounds or "Bazi" conducted throughout the day, starting from 10 AM and continuing until 8:30 PM. Players can track the results for each round and check their winning numbers through the dedicated online platforms. For easier access, make sure to check the Kolkata Fatafat result chart below for today’s Kolkata FF results to know if you’ve won. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 19, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat is legal in West Bengal, where lotteries are permitted. The game operates similarly to Satta Matka, where players select numbers and bet on them, with results announced in rounds or “Bazi” throughout the day. Players need to guess the correct passing record numbers, adding a layer of strategy to the game. YouTube tutorials are available to help players understand the game’s intricacies. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

In India, lotteries are legal in several states, including Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, with games like Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries being widely played. While these games are popular, LatestLY advises caution, as participation in such games carries financial risks and legal consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).