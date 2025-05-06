Kolkata, May 06: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of Tuesday, May 06, 2025, is set to be announced soon, with thousands of participants eagerly awaiting the outcome. Known locally as Kolkata FF, this popular lottery-style game is held exclusively in Kolkata, West Bengal, and follows a format similar to Satta Matka. Players place bets by selecting numbers across eight rounds or "Bazi" conducted throughout the day. The Kolkata Fatafat Result is published in real-time and can be checked on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Participants can check the winning numbers in the Kolkata Fatafat Result of May 06 below.

The Kolkata FF lottery runs daily, starting at 10 AM with results announced every 90 minutes until 8:30 PM. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF is based on strategic number guessing, making it more of a skill-based game. As one of the few legal lotteries in India, it continues to draw a large number of players in Kolkata. Enthusiasts can follow the Kolkata FF Result Chart of May 06 online to track the winning numbers from all eight rounds. With today’s results expected soon, participants are closely watching to see who will come out on top. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 06, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 180 9

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

To participate in Kolkata Fatafat, players must be physically present in Kolkata. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF involves calculating passing record numbers, a unique aspect that demands strategy, intuition, and familiarity with past patterns. Players place number bets in eight rounds or "Bazis" announced throughout the day, starting at 10 AM. While the game is legal in West Bengal, only 13 Indian states, including Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, legally operate government-authorised lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Aspiring players can find several YouTube tutorials that break down the gameplay, help improve number predictions, and explain the concept of passing record numbers. LatestLY advises participants to play responsibly, keeping in mind the financial risks involved.

