Kolkata, May 05: Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) Lottery is being played today, May 05. The Kolkata FF Result or Kolkata Fatafat Result of today's game will be announced soon. Those taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat Lottery can check the Kolkata FF Result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Lottery players can also scroll below to know the winning numbers and the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) of May 05, 2025.

Do you know the Kolkata FF lottery consists of eight rounds, also called "bazis"? A Satta Matka-style lottery, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played from Monday to Sunday. The speculative lottery requires participants to be present in the "city of joy" to take part in the Satta Matka-type game. The results of Kolkata FF will be declared after all eight rounds or bazis are completed. The eight rounds of Kolkata Fatafat are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 05, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 134 - - - 8 - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

It must be noted that the eight rounds (bazis) of Kolkata FF, also called Kolkata Fatafat, offer participants an opportunity to win various prizes by making minimum investments. As the eight rounds are played throughout the day, the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result are announced every 90 minutes. The results of Kolkata FF begin with the first result declared by 10 AM, followed by the rest of the results, and the last round result announced by 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

A fast-paced lottery game, the Kolkata FF requires lottery enthusiasts to choose numbers and place bets to win varying prizes. Kolkata Fatafat players can also check the Kolkata FF winning numbers above, as LatestLy will update the lottery chart as and when the results are published. Kolkata FF, or Kolkata Fatafat, is one of the most popular forms of lottery games in the country, along with Nagaland State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries and Assam State Lottery, which are played on a regular basis.

