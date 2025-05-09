Kolkata, May 9: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi of today, May 09, will be declared shortly. A Satta Matka-style lottery, the Kolkata Fatafat is played on all days of the week. Participants can check Kolkata FF Result on portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. They can even scroll below to find the winning numbers of today's game, provided in the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) of May 9, 2025, below.

The Kolkata FF requires lottery players to be present in the capital city of West Bengal to take part in the lottery game. Did you know that the civic authorities of Kolkata organise the Kolkata FF lottery? Notably, the Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery results are announced after all rounds or bazis are completed. Stay tuned to get the latest result and winning numbers of Kolkata FF lottery, as LatestLY will update the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart as and when results are published. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 09, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

There are a total of eight rounds (bazis) - 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The Satta Matka-type Kolkata FF lottery game begins with the first round being played around 10 AM and ends with the last round concluding by 8:30 PM. The Kolkata FF Result, also called Kolkata Fatafat Result, is announced at an interval of 90 minutes. The Kolkata FF results and winning numbers are declared throughout the day.

The timings of all bazis of Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) are as follows - 1st bazi at 10:03 AM, 2nd bazi at 11:33 AM, 3rd bazi at 1:03 PM, 4th bazi at 2:33 PM, 5th bazi at 4:03 PM, 6th bazi at 5:33 PM, 7th bazi at 7:03 PM and 8th bazi at 8:33 PM. The rules of Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat are simple. The Satta Matka-type lottery game requires participants to choose numbers and place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The eight bazis of Kolkata FF provide lottery players with an opportunity to win multiple prizes with a minimum investment. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery tests players' skills and luck and helps them adopt new strategies to succeed in Satta Matka games. That said, lotteries are legal in 13 states in India, including West Bengal, where Kolkata Fatafat is played every day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).