Kolkata, May 11: Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country inclduing West Bengal where Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery is being played today. The Kolkata FF Result of today, May 11, will be announced shortly. Those taking part in today's Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the results websites including kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. Lottery players can also winning numbers of all rounds or bazis of Kolkata FF in the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) of May 11, 2025, displayed below.

A Satta Matka-type lottery game, the Kolkata Fatafat is played from Monday to Sunday with the results declared every 90 minutes. A unique feature of Kolkata FF is that it requires players to be physically present in the city to participate in the lottery game. Conducted by Kolkata's civic authorities, Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, consists of eight rounds called bazis. The eight bazis are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 11, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? How Is the Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game Played?

It is worth noting that the Kolkata FF Result is declared once each round (bazi) is completed. The rules of the Satta Matka-style Kolkata FF are simple. The speculative lottery game requires participants to choose numbers and place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. From purchasing tickets to placing bets and awaiting the outcome of their predictions, participants look forward to taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery. Did you know Kolkata FF lottery is known for its fast-paced format as the results are declared throughout the day? Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The eight bazis of Kolkata Fatafat lottery provide lottery enthusiasts an opportunity to win multiple prizes with a minimum investment. Kolkata FF, Shillong Teer, Nagaland State Lotteries and Sikkim State Lotteries are some of the well-known lottery games which are played on a daily basis. Although lotteries are legal in 13 states including West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra, there is a ban on betting and gambling. Though Satta Mata-type lottery games offer rewards they also come with its own share of risks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).