Kolkata, October 14: The popular lottery game in West Bengal named Kolkata Fatafat, which is widely known as Kolkata FF, will announce its live winning numbers today, October 14, 2025. Participants eager to view the Kolkata FF Result can check the latest updates online on platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This popular lottery is conducted under local supervision in Kolkata, West Bengal. The game features several rounds known as “bazis” that are held throughout the day. The first round begins at 10 AM, with new results declared roughly every 90 minutes. The continuous live updates enable players to follow the winning numbers in real time as each round concludes.

The Kolkata FF result for Tuesday, October 14, 2025, will be announced in eight separate rounds. Participants can access the full Kolkata Fatafat Result chart by visiting the official websites listed above. This popular lottery game keeps players engaged through its multiple rounds, adding to the thrill and competition. Lottery fans can stay connected to live updates to catch every winning number as it’s revealed. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 13, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 14, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 340 7

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The fast-paced nature of the game, coupled with the element of chance, adds to its popularity among locals who enjoy testing their luck and intuition. For accurate and detailed information on all eight bazis, checking the official Kolkata FF platforms is the best way to stay informed. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

There are 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat are legally permitted. While the game offers excitement and potential winnings, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries possible financial risks.

