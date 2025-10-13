Kolkata, October 13: The civic authorities of Kolkata are set to release the Kolkata Fatafat Result for today, October 13, soon. Kolkata Fatafat lottery, which is popularly known as Kolkata FF, is a Satta Matka-style lottery game played in eight rounds. Each round is referred as “bazi” and the results are declared every 90 minutes during the day. Participants can check the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 13 below for easy reference. They can also check the live winning numbers and result charts by visiting official websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Continue reading below to find out where and how to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result and see the winning numbers for Sunday, October 13 draws. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 12, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat is a popular speculative lottery game in which participants select numbers and place their bets. The Kolkata FF lottery is conducted eight times daily, running seven days a week. The game starts with the first bazi before 10 AM and concludes with the eighth bazi by 8:30 PM. Stay updated here to check the Kolkata FF results and find out the winning numbers from Monday’s draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 13, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Players of the lottery can visit kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in to view today’s Kolkata Fatafat results. Interestingly, the Kolkata FF lottery is widely known by its nickname, Fatafat. Players can also check the live winning numbers for October 13 in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart featured above. The Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) result chart is available here as well, with LatestLY updating the winning numbers and results in real time as they are announced.

