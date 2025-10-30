Kolkata, October 30: The anticipation among the lottery players is high as the Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for October 30, 2025, is set to be declared today. Participants can check the live updates on several platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in and see if they are lucky enough to win the lottery today. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is held under local supervision in Kolkata, West Bengal. This popular lottery-style game is similar to that of Satta Matka which features multiple rounds throughout the day. The winning numbers are announced at regular intervals, keeping players hooked as they track the results live throughout the day. Those eager to see the Kolkata FF live updates and complete list of winning numbers can refer to the detailed Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 30 given below.

The Kolkata FF lottery takes place every day of the week, from Monday to Sunday, and is exclusively available to players in Kolkata. Those eager to test their luck in the Kolkata FF Result can participate in eight daily rounds, known as “bazis.” The first bazi begins at 10 AM, while the final one wraps up around 8:30 PM. Results for each bazi are announced roughly every 90 minutes. Participants can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 30, 2025, below to see if fortune is on their side. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 29, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 30, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 134 8

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

While the Kolkata Fatafat lottery has gained popularity in Kolkata, participants are urged to exercise caution. In India, lottery is permitted legally in 13 states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra.

LatestLY advises players to stay informed about the rules and regulations before participating in the lottery and to understand the potential legal implications. Players should be aware that responsible participation and awareness are essential to prevent any adverse consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).