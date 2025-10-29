Kolkata, October 29: The Kolkata Fatafat Result for October 29, 2025, will be announced today, allowing players to check the live winning numbers and try their luck. The Kolkata FF results are declared in eight rounds, known as “bazis”. The first bazi starts at 10 AM and continues throughout the day till 8:30 PM. Each round’s results are updated approximately every 90 minutes. This offers multiple chances for participants to stay in the loop and win the lottery. To view the latest winning numbers and detailed charts, players can visit websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in for accurate and real-time updates, ensuring they don’t miss out on any results.

Kolkata FF is one of the popular state-run lotteries legally operated in West Bengal. Players looking to participate must be physically present in Kolkata and select numbers for multiple rounds. Scroll down and stay updated with the Kolkata FF Result to check your luck and view the complete result chart for October 29. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 28, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 29, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 368 7

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Apart from West Bengal, lotteries are legally permitted in a few other Indian states, including Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. It is important to remember that these games are based purely on chance, and consistent participation can result in monetary setbacks rather than gains. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY urges readers to stay away from all forms of betting and gambling, as such activities can lead to serious financial losses and addiction. Those who choose to participate in lottery games should do so responsibly and be fully aware of the financial risks involved.

