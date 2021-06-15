Mikhail Panferov founder of “Panferov Enterprises” makes his Live TV debut on Showtime Sports during the main bout of Bellator 260. Panferov has been seen covering the main event of the night Yaroslav Amosov versus Douglas Lima. Besides the main event, he also covered a preliminary featherweight female fight of Amanda Bell versus Marina Mokhnatkina.

Originally from Moscow, Panferov comes from the same area as to where Mokhnatkina started her professional career. During the week of the event, Mikhail Panferov has led both teams through press conference and helped conclude the interviews for Sherdog, MMA Junkie and the commentators of the fight night.

Yaroslav Amosov defeated Douglas Lima in welterweight World Title bout and became First Ukrainian Champion of Bellator in Welterweight Division. Amosov keeps his legacy and adds another win to his undefeated record of twenty six wins and zero loses in his professional career. Marina Mokhnatkina defeated Amanda Bell by unanimous decision and climbed to five wins and two loses.

After the event Mikhail stated:

“It has been a pleasure to get invited by Bellator. I love fights besides of what I do in my personal career. My brother is a fighter as well so it was a great experience over all. I am looking to future events.”.