Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of May 5, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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The Nagaland State Lottery Department will officially release the results for the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly draw of today, May 5, shortly. The high-stakes draw will take place at 6:00 PM and see the top prize of INR 1 crore awarded to a single ticket holder, continuing the state's consistent schedule of daily lottery games. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday lottery.

The Nagaland State Lotteries remain a significant point of interest for participants across the region, known for their structured prize tiers and transparent draw process conducted under the supervision of government officials in Kohima. The first prize of INR 1 crore for the Dear Shine Tuesday will be followed by other prizes to ensure large distributions among Nagaland lottery players. Shillong Teer Result Today, May 5, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Shine Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

The Dear Shine Tuesday lottery draw is one of the most popular afternoon sessions in the weekly lineup. Participants of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official Gazette notification to ensure accuracy before beginning the prize claim process. They can also watch the online telecast of the Nagaland lottery above to get the latest updates on the results and winning numbers.

Winners of the Dear Shine Tuesday lottery must present the original winning ticket along with a completed claim form. Valid government-issued photo ID (such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card) and passport-sized photographs are required. All claims must be initiated within 30 days of the result declaration. The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the few legal, government-regulated lottery systems in India. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).