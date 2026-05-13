Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of May 13, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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Wondering where and how to check Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery of today, May 13? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will officially declare the results for the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly draw soon. The draw, which will take place at 1:00 PM in Kohima, continues to be a highlight of the mid-week schedule for participants across the country, offering a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore.

The Dear Spark series (Dear Spark Wednesday lottery) remains one of the most popular government-run lotteries in the region, known for its transparent draw process and significant prize distribution. In addition to the jackpot, the state lottery department will announce several consolation prizes, which will be granted to participants holding the same ticket number but in different serial sets. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of May 12, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

Participants of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery are encouraged to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published by the Nagaland State Lottery Department or through authorised PDF results available on the "Lottery Sambad" platform. They can also watch the live telecast of the Nagaland lottery, which has been provided above, to get the latest updates on the Dear Spark Wednesday lottery. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

To claim prizes, Dear Spark Wednesday lottery players are advised to cross-check their ticket with the official gazette and ensure the physical ticket is intact and free of damage. For prizes exceeding INR 10,000, winners must submit a claim form along with a copy of their Aadhaar card, PAN card, and the original winning ticket. All claims for prizes of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday lottery must be initiated within 30 days of the draw date to remain valid.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).