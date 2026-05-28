Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of May 28, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries is conducting its weekly Dear Star Thursday lottery draw today, May 28. The highly anticipated draw will begin at 1 PM. Part of the state’s structured daily lottery program, the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery will take place in Kohima. Thousands of participants from across the region are awaiting the declaration of results, which features a top bumper prize of INR 1 Crore.

The Nagaland State "Dear Star Thursday" weekly scheme is structured to distribute rewards across multiple competitive tiers, making it one of the most widely followed state-run lottery events in India. The Nagaland State Lottery Department operates its daily draws (Dear Star Thursday) under strict statutory guidelines to maintain institutional transparency and public credibility. The selection process is supervised by appointed government judges and officials to ensure fairness from ticket distribution through to number selection. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of May 27 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Star Thursday Weekly Lottery Here

Official results of Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery will be released shortly after 1:00 PM on the state department's authorised online portals and local media bulletins. Participants are advised to verify their alphanumeric ticket codes of the Dear Star Thursday lottery draw against the official government gazette rather than relying solely on third-party aggregators.

Following the conclusion of the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery draw, individuals holding winning tickets must adhere to the official validation process to secure their payouts. Ticket holders of Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday are reminded to preserve physical tickets in pristine condition, as any tampered, torn, or overwritten tickets face automatic disqualification under state guidelines. Shillong Teer Result Today, May 28, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Winnings under smaller thresholds can generally be redeemed through registered local distributors and authorised agents. For substantial amounts, including the INR 1 crore grand prize of the Dear Star Thursday lottery draw, claimants must submit an official claim form, the original winning ticket, valid government identity verification, and passport-size photographs to the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries within the mandated 30-day window. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).