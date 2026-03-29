Kohima, March 29: The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery remains one of the most popular weekly draws in India's North-Eastern region, offering participants a chance at a life-changing jackpot every Sunday afternoon. Conducted by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, the Dear Wish Sunday lottery draw is known for its transparency and a multi-tiered prize structure that distributes winnings across thousands of tickets. Scroll below to know the results and winning numbers of today's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery.

The Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery draw is held every Sunday at 1:00 PM. It is part of the "Dear Morning" series, which features a different themed lottery for each day of the week. Tickets for Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday lottery are affordably priced at INR 6, making the lottery accessible to a wide demographic. The results are typically declared within minutes of the live draw and are published on the official Nagaland Lotteries website and through various "Lottery Sambad" media outlets. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of March 28 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Wish Sunday Weekly Lottery Here:

The Dear Wish Sunday lottery follows a standardised reward system designed to maximise the number of winners. While the top prize of INR 1 crore is the primary attraction, thousands of smaller prizes ensure a high engagement rate. Lottery players can also opt to watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery, which will provide the latest updates on the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw.

The claim process in Nagaland is strictly regulated to ensure fairness. Winners of today's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery must initiate their claim within 30 days of the draw result. They must submit a formal claim to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. This requires the original winning ticket (undamaged), four passport-sized photographs, and a copy of a valid ID (Aadhaar or PAN card). The Nagaland State Lottery operates under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, and is fully legal.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).