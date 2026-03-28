Kohima, March 28: The Nagaland State Lottery department is set to announce the results for the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery of today, March 28, shortly. This popular morning draw, held at 1:00 PM, continues to be a major highlight for participants seeking life-changing rewards. The Dear Vision Saturday draw is part of the "Dear" series managed by the Nagaland State Lotteries. Scroll below to know the results and winning numbers of today's Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery.

Known for its transparency and government-regulated framework, the Dear Vision Saturday lottery attracts thousands of players across India. Tickets are priced at a nominal INR 6, making the Nagaland lottery accessible to a wide audience. The Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery draw features a tiered prize system designed to provide multiple winning opportunities. The first prize typically includes a jackpot of INR 99 Lakh plus a "Super Prize" of INR 1 Lakh. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Result of March 27, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Vision Saturday Weekly Lottery Here:

Results of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery are officially released at 1:00 PM and can be accessed through several channels. Participants can visit websites such as nagalandlotteries.com and lotterysambad.com to check today's results and winning numbers. It is worth noting that a full list of winning numbers is usually made available in PDF format shortly after the live draw. Participants can also watch the online telecast of the Dear Vision Saturday lottery, which has been provided above.

Trending keywords for the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Lottery Sambad 1 PM", "Dear Vision Saturday Result 28.03.2026", "Lottery Sambad Today Result", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad Live" and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result". Winners of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday lottery must submit a claim form to the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries along with the original ticket, valid ID proof (Aadhaar/PAN), and passport-sized photographs. Claims must typically be filed within 30 days of the result announcement.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).