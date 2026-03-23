Kohima, March 23: The Nagaland State Lottery department is conducting one of India's most popular evening draws, the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery of today, March 23. The draw is conducted every Monday at 8:00 PM. For the draw scheduled on March 23, the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery continues its tradition of offering a massive INR 1 crore 1st prize, attracting thousands of participants from across the country. Priced at just INR 6 per ticket, the "Dear" series is renowned for its transparency and government-regulated execution, making it a staple in the regional gaming landscape.

The Dear Clover Monday (Dear Clover) weekly lottery draw features a multi-tier prize system designed to distribute winnings among a large number of participants. Participants of the Nagaland lottery can verify their ticket numbers of the Dear Clover Monday lottery immediately after the live draw at 8:00 PM through several official channels. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries publishes the "Lottery Sambad" results in PDF format on their official website. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of March 23, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Clover Monday Weekly Lottery Here

Results of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery are also widely broadcast across regional news portals and dedicated lottery result apps. Lottery players can check the live results of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery on the official Nagaland State Lotteries website or through the widely used Lottery Sambad platforms. Winners of Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday lottery are also encouraged to cross-reference their ticket numbers with the Nagaland Government Gazette.

Those taking part in the 8 PM draw (Dear Clover Monday) can visit websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to verify their winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Winners must present the original, undamaged physical ticket, as photocopies are not accepted. It is worth noting that all claims must be submitted within 30 days of the result declaration of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 23, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Dear Clover Monday Result Today", "Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM Live", "Lottery Sambad Result 23-03-2026", "Dear Clover Monday 1 Crore Winner" and "Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result" are some of the trending keywords for the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery of today, March 23. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are legally permitted and regulated under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).